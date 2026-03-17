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ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - MARKET ANNOUCEMENT CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE-Ms Abigail Ngosa-SENS
information fournie par Actusnews 17/03/2026 à 13:15

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ( “LuSE ”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”)
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 17 March 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[ “ZCCM-IH” or the “Company” ]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that effective 2 nd March 2026, and in accordance with Article 15.4 of the Companies Articles of Association, the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), have appointed Ms. Abigail Ngosa as Non-Executive Director on the Board of ZCCM-IH.

Brief Profile of Ms. Abigail Ngosa

Ms. Abigail Ngosa is an investment professional with extensive experience in investment management, financial analysis, and infrastructure financing. She currently serves as Manager – Investments at the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) in Lusaka, Zambia, where she is involved in executing major strategic investments and managing subsidiary portfolios.

Ms. Ngosa has played a key role in several large-scale infrastructure and energy transactions, including financing initiatives supporting national projects such as power generation and major transport infrastructure. Her experience spans investment analysis, portfolio management, policy development, due diligence, and governance oversight of investment subsidiaries.

She previously held various roles at NAPSA, including Acting Manager Treasury, Investments Officer – Treasury, Manager Investments Back Office, and Investment Analyst – Portfolio. Earlier in her career, she worked in operations management and banking, including at Cavmont Bank and Bank of America.

Ms. Ngosa holds a Master of Science in Finance and Investment from the University of Nottingham and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from the University of East London. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Public Financial Asset Management at City St George's, University of London. She also holds an International Certificate in Wealth and Investment Management from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.

The Board extends its sincere congratulations to Ms Abigail on her appointment and are confident that her extensive experience will significantly contribute to the Company's strategic oversight, financial stewardship, and long-term value creation.

By order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 17 March 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 17 March 2026

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Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/97059-zccm-ih-market-annoucement-change-in-directorate-sens-17.03.2026-002.pdf

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Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
2,6000 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
ZCCM INVTS -B-
99,770 USD LSE +3 752,12%
ZCCM INVTS -B-
2,4100 USD OTCBB 0,00%
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