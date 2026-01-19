ZCCM : ZCCM-IH- INVESTMENT IN ZNEC- SENS- 12.01.2026 (002)

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
APPROVAL
The captioned Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange ( “LuSE ”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”)
- ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)
RISK WARNING
The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: 19 January 2026
TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
INTROUCTION
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform shareholders and the market that the Company in association with Ministry of Finance and National Planning ( MoFNP ) has incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle (“SPV”) called Zambia National Energy Corporation Limited (“ZNEC”) on 12 December 2025. ZNEC was established to undertake energy investments within Zambia. The first of these energy investments will be the implementation of the Presidential Constituency Energy Initiative (“PCEI”) , following Cabinet approval granted on 24 November 2025.
ABOUT ZNEC
ZNEC is a dedicated energy investment and delivery vehicle mandated to spearhead nationally significant energy initiatives through a structured, commercially disciplined, and transparent framework. The entity will be responsible for the end-to-end coordination of project identification, feasibility assessment, capital structuring, financing, execution, and oversight.
In executing its mandate, ZNEC will work closely with relevant Government institutions, financial institutions, independent power producers, and private sector participants to attract capital, mitigate project risks, and ensure efficient project delivery. The Corporation will adopt international best practice in project governance, financial management, and risk oversight, while remaining aligned with Zambia's energy policy priorities and sustainability objectives.
Transaction Details
In compliance with the requirements of Section 9 of the Listings Requirements of LuSE, the key features of the Transaction are as follows:
|Investors
|ZCCM-IH, Ministry of Finance and National Planning (MoFNP)
|Business description
|ZNEC will be responsible for the implementation of the Presidential Constituency Energy Initiative (“PCEI”), aiming to deploy renewable energy solutions across all 156 constituencies in Zambia , with an estimated 2 MW per constituency , representing a total target installed capacity of 312 MW .
|ZNEC Investment Salient Features
|
|ZNEC Shareholding Structure
|
|Conditions Precedent include:
|Not Applicable
|Effective Date/Incorporation Date
|12 th December 2025
|Transaction Categorization
|
Transaction Consideration = USD 36.36 million
|Independent Fairness Opinion Confirmation
|
|Amendment of Articles of Association Confirmation
|
|Related Party
|
|Rationale for the Transaction
|
The incorporation of ZNEC aligns with ZCCM-IH's mandate and strategic focus on investing in energy security and renewable energy expansion. The key benefits include:
The Proforma effect of the Transaction
|Before
|Pro Forma Adjustments
|After
|Percentage change (%)
|EPS (ZMW)
|247.80
|2.48
|250.28
|1.00%
|HEPS (ZMW)
|(29.07)
|2.48
|(26.59)
|-8.54%
|NAV per share (ZMW)
|325.02
|2.48
|327.50
|0.76%
|Ordinary Shares in issue (‘000)
|160,800.29
|-
|160,800.29
|0.00%
|Shares in issue (‘000)
|160,800.29
|-
|160,800.29
|0.00%
|Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue (‘000)
|160,800.29
|-
|160,800.29
|0.00%
Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 19 January 2026
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|
T |
+260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
|First Issued on 19 January 2026
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm5tlppraWzJx2yeZJibbGRqa2ySmWWbmGPKl2Fsa8maa3CVxmdhZ5XLZnJnlWpt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .
