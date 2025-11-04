ZCCM : ZCCM-IH- EGM Results Announcement - SENS- 03.11.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Company Secretary

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

ISSUED: 04 November 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

Introduction

Shareholders are referred to the announcements ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) released on the Stock Exchange News Service (“SENS”) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LUSE”) on 1 st October 2025, regarding the EGM to approve the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company, whose aim was to enhance corporate governance, streamline operations, and align with regulatory requirements.

2.0 Results of the General Meeting

At the EGM of ZCCM-IH held on 31 st October 2025 at Intercontinental Hotel, Nalikwanda 1, Lusaka, Zambia, shareholders of ZCCM-IH (“Shareholders”) considered the resolutions proposed at the EGM as set out below:

Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Association

The shareholders of ZCCM-IH approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company, as outlined in the accompanying document, with effect from 31st October 2025.

Authorisation to Implement Resolutions

The shareholders further authorised and empowered the Board of Directors and the Company Secretary to take all necessary actions, including but not limited to filing the relevant documents with regulatory authorities, to fully implement this resolution and give effect to the approved amendments.

The Board of ZCCM IH will continue to update shareholders and the market of developments in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 04 November 2025

First Issued on 04 November 2025