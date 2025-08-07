ZCCM : Press Statement_ ZCCM-IH appointed to Lead to Gold Subsector_ 1st August 2025-SENS-06.08.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ( “LuSE ”) the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 07 August 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

Investing SMARTLY

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZCCM-IH Appointed by Government to Lead Transformation of Zambia's Gold Sector

1 st August 2025, Lusaka, Zambia: ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform shareholders and the market that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has formally mandated ZCCM-IH to take the lead in formalising, developing, and transforming the gold sector in Zambia.

This appointment marks a historic and strategic milestone in unlocking the full potential of Zambia's gold mining industry. For decades, the gold sector has remained largely informal, characterised by limited structure, low value retention, and minimal economic benefits for surrounding communities. These informal operations have also contributed to environmental degradation and unsafe mining practices, offering little in terms of national economic returns.

The Government's decision to entrust ZCCM-IH with this pivotal responsibility reflects a bold and forward-looking commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The initiative draws inspiration from successful models across the African continent where the formalisation of the gold sector has led to increased revenue generation, improved livelihoods, and strengthened governance.

ZCCM-IH is honoured to receive this mandate. As the designated anchor institution, ZCCM-IH will lead the implementation of a comprehensive transformation programme grounded in collaboration, sustainability, and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

The programme will be structured to:

Integrate artisanal and small-scale gold miners into the formal economy;

into the formal economy; Promote safe and environmentally responsible mining practices ;

; Enhance local value addition and retention ; and

; and Strengthen partnerships with local communities, traditional leadership, civil society, and the private sector .

The mineral tenements being transferred to ZCCM-IH under this initiative will serve as foundational assets to drive this national agenda. These assets are fully aligned with the Company's mission:

To create tangible wealth sustainably for the benefit of the Zambian people and all stakeholders .

ZCCM-IH remains fully committed to executing this mandate with integrity, transparency, and a strong sense of national responsibility . The Company wishes to thank the Government for its confidence in both the Board and Management of ZCCM-IH and assures all stakeholders of its unwavering dedication to delivering transformative results in the gold sector. ZCCM-IH will keep shareholders, and the market regularly informed as it executes this important mandate.

End

Issued by:

ORIGINAL SIGNED

Loisa Mbatha

Corporate Affairs Manager

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

loisa.mbatha@zccm-ih.com.zm

NOTE TO THE EDITOR:

About ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

The “ZCCM” in the company name ‘ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc' is not an acronym and thus does NOT stand for “Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited” following privatisation in the year 2000.

ZCCM Investment Holdings PLC (ZCCM-IH) is an investment holding company with strategic interest in Zambia's mining and energy sectors. ZCCM-IH is majority owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia with 17.25% shares through the Ministry of Finance and 60.28% shares held through the Industrial development Corporation (IDC) Zambia, with the remaining 22.47% held by various institutional and private individual shareholders. ZCCM-IH has a primary listing on the Lusaka Securities Exchange and secondary listings on the Paris Euronext Access and the London Stock Exchange.

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 07 August 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 07 August 2025