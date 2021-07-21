ZCCM : Notice of Payment of Final Dividend

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

ISSUED: 21 July 2021

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the Final Dividend Announcement issued on 1 July 2021 stating that at the 17th Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2021 and hosted at ZCCM-IH Office Park via a virtual online platform, the Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of K 0.33 per share for the period ended 31 December 2019.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The transfer books and register will be closed on Thursday, 22 July 2021. Dividend payments will be effected from Friday, 13 August 2021.

Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre

The transfer books and register will be closed from Thursday 22 July 2021. Dividend payments will be effected from Monday, 26 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued on Wednesday, 21st July 2021

