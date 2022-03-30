ZCCM : Notice of Change in Office of Chief Executive Officer_ZCCM-IH

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 30 March 2022

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listings Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) hereby announces the separation from employment of Mr. Mabvuto T Chipata as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company effective 30 March 2022. The separation is by mutual consent.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Chipata for the dedicated service and valuable contribution made to ZCCM-IH during the time he served as CEO and in other capacities prior to the aforementioned position. The Board wishes Mr. Chipata success in his future endeavours.

The Board also announces that Mr. Tisa R Chama, Chief Technical Officer, has been appointed to act for administrative convenience in the intervening period upto the time a substantive CEO is appointed. The Board is confident that Mr. Chama will make a valuable contribution to the success of the Company during his period of acting.

By Order of the Board

C Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

