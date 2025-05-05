ZCCM : LATE PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIALS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 5 May 2025

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

LATE PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIALS

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) hereby informs its shareholders and stakeholders of measures undertaken by the company due to its inability to publish audited financials within the stated regulatory timeframes of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) and the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”).

ZCCM-IH sought and was granted dispensation by the LuSE and Patents and Companies Registration Authority (PACRA) to publish its audited financials beyond the prescribed three-month period from its financial year-end.

The Company has also, in accordance with Listing rule 5.3 to UK Listing rule 21.3 of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) Listing Rules, applied for a voluntary and conditional suspension of its Listing on the Official list on the LSE

This application follows non-compliance with FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.1.3, which mandates the publication of audited financial statements within four months of the financial year-end. As a result, the FCA will effect the suspension of trading of ZCCM-IH shares effective 1 May 2025 .

The delay in publishing the audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 is due to challenges in consolidating the Company's accounts, stemming from the delayed completion of audits for certain key investee companies.

In line with section 3.16 of the LuSE Listing Rules and to maintain transparency with shareholders and the market, the Company will publish Provisional Unaudited Abridged financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 on or about 06 May 2025 .

ZCCM-IH remains committed to finalising the audit process and will apply for the restoration of its listing and trading of the ZCCM-IH shares on the LSE as soon as the audited financial statements are completed and published.

The Company regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates its stakeholders' continued support and understanding.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 05 May 2025

First Issued on 05 May 2025