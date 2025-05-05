 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
CAC 40
7 727,20
-0,56%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 727,20
-0,56%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ZCCM : Change in Directorate- Bishop John Mambo
information fournie par Actusnews 05/05/2025 à 10:10

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Person: Amon Chizola

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ( “LuSE ”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”)
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 05 May 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[ “ZCCM-IH” or the “Company” ]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation (“IDC”), has reappointed Bishop Joahn H Mambo as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 17 th April 2025. Bishop Mambo previously served as Non-Executive Director on the Board of ZCCM-IH from 13 th December 2021 to the 12 th December 2024.

Brief Profile of Bishop John Hardy Mambo

Bishop John Hardy Mambo is a dynamic and multilingual leader with over 25 years of experience spanning pastoral, community, corporate, and public service sectors in Zambia and beyond. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from Langwith College, University of York (UK). A respected church leader, Bishop Mambo has dedicated much of his life to spiritual ministry and the care of vulnerable and orphaned children in rural communities. His leadership roles include Board Chairman for the Programme Against Malnutrition, General Manager at Chekos Group (Zambia), and Assistant Air Traffic Controller with the Department of Civil Aviation. He has also held several public appointments, including Chairman of Foresight Investments (2019), Chairperson of the Civil Society for Constitutional Agenda (CISCA, 2017), and board memberships with the Mulele Mwana Old People's Village and the Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA). Notably, he served as a Commissioner on the Mun'gomba Constitutional Review Commission (2002–2005). Bishop Mambo has contributed to peacebuilding and mediation efforts across the region, including missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa. His distinguished service has earned him multiple honours and awards.

The Board is confident that Bishop Mambo will contribute to the success of the Company's operations and wishes him all the best in her new role as Non-Executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 5 May 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 05 May 2025

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lW9yk5xrl2yYmmxwZpVrbJJqbWyWm2Gda2WYk2SaZcmXb5tlmm5mZsmVZnJimmVr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/91505-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-sens_25-april-2025.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
1,2200 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Les valeurs de la journée sur les marchés américains (Crédit: Scott Beale / Flickr)
    USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
    information fournie par Reuters 05.05.2025 11:21 

    Principales valeurs à suivre lundi à Wall Street, où les contrats à terme sur les principaux indices suggèrent une ouverture en baisse de 0,73% pour le Dow Jones .DJI , de 0,85% pour le Standard & Poor's-500 .SPX et de 0,95% pour le Nasdaq. * FORD F.N doit

  • ( AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS )
    Santander cède 49% de sa filiale en Pologne pour près de 7 milliards d'euros
    information fournie par Boursorama avec AFP 05.05.2025 10:26 

    Le géant bancaire espagnol Santander a annoncé lundi la vente de 49% de sa filiale en Pologne et de 50% de son entreprise de gestion d'actifs dans ce pays à la banque autrichienne Erste Group pour sept milliards d'euros. "Banco Santander a convenu de vendre à Erste ... Lire la suite

  • Jean-Marie Tritant à Paris, le 30 avril 2024. ( AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN )
    Unibail-Rodamco-Westflied signe un accord de franchise pour se développer en Arabie saoudite
    information fournie par Boursorama avec AFP 05.05.2025 10:25 

    Le géant français des centres commerciaux Unibail-Rodamco-Westflied (URW) a annoncé lundi la signature d'un accord de franchise avec le leader saoudien des centres commerciaux Cenomi Centers pour se développer en Arabie saoudite. Ce partenariat de dix ans prévoit ... Lire la suite

  • L'indice vedette CAC 40 de la Bourse de Paris reprend son souffle lundi matin, après les gains de la semaine précédente ( AFP / LUDOVIC MARIN )
    La Bourse de Paris marque une pause avant la réunion de la Fed
    information fournie par AFP 05.05.2025 10:24 

    La Bourse de Paris s'affiche en repli lundi, dans un marché prudent avant des réunions de banques centrales, dont celle de la Réserve fédérale (Fed) américaine en milieu de semaine. L'indice vedette CAC 40 profite d'un calendrier allégé lundi matin pour reprendre ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank