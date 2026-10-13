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Vusion – Q3 2026 Sales Webcast & Conference Call Invitation
information fournie par Boursorama CP 13/10/2026 à 12:00

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Mr Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and
Mr Thierry LEMAITRE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Corporate,

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Third-Quarter 2026 Sales webcast and conference call on:
Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 6:00pm (CET – Paris time)

The Q&A session will be accessible via webcast (written questions) or conference call (oral questions).

Dial-in telephone access
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please register at the following link to receive your personal credential (dial-in numbers, conference ID and User ID):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIda38537174074f518e078089fb1eefab

Live Webcast
If you wish to join the conference by webcast please click on the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ojsu9dig

Valeurs associées

VUSION
123,100 EUR Euronext Paris -0,40%

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