Vinci Airports-Trafic de passagers en hausse de 12% au T1
information fournie par Reuters16/04/2024 à 18:07

Vinci SA SGEF.PA :

* AÉROPORTS : TRAFIC EN HAUSSE DE 12 % SUR LE PREMIER TRIMESTRE PAR RAPPORT À 2023

* AÉROPORTS DU RÉSEAU VINCI AIRPORTS ONT ACCUEILLI CE TRIMESTRE PLUS DE 62 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS (+0,6 % PAR RAPPORT À 2019)

Texte original sur Workspace: ID:nGNEbxyFqM Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SGEF.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

