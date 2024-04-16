Vinci Airports-Trafic de passagers en hausse de 12% au T1

Vinci SA SGEF.PA :
* AÉROPORTS : TRAFIC EN HAUSSE DE 12 % SUR LE PREMIER TRIMESTRE PAR RAPPORT À 2023
* AÉROPORTS DU RÉSEAU VINCI AIRPORTS ONT ACCUEILLI CE TRIMESTRE PLUS DE 62 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS (+0,6 % PAR RAPPORT À 2019)
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
