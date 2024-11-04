VERSITY : Versity SA and INEUF.com at RENT 2024

Versity SA , listed on Euronext Access+ (MLVSY/FR0014003I41) and a pioneer in real estate virtualization and Web3 solutions, will be attending RENT 2024 on November 6th and 7th in Paris . Frédéric Ibanez and Nicolas Fratini , co-founders of Versity, will be joined by Nicolas Viale , president of INEUF.com , the leading new real estate platform in France. This participation aligns with Versity's external growth strategy.

RENT: Innovations in Real Estate

RENT is the premier event for real estate innovations, gathering professionals and entrepreneurs to explore cutting-edge technology that envisions the future of Proptech . It is the largest European event for the Proptech industry, bringing together startups, industry leaders, and investors.

An Opportunity for Startups and Innovators

Versity invites startups and tech companies eager for ambitious collaborations to meet us at RENT. We are looking for innovative solutions in digital real estate , Web3 , blockchain , AI , and asset tokenization , and we are open to exploring potential synergies, including integrations. Contact us to schedule a meeting at the event: rent@versity.io

Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity:

" I congratulate the RENT team on this 12th edition and thank them for their invitation! We encourage entrepreneurs and startups to share their ambitions with our team. "

For Journalists

On November 6th and 7th, 2024 , the Versity team will be available to meet journalists, particularly to discuss the acquisition of INEUF.com and the appointment of Mr. Beidas , in collaboration with His Excellency Sheikh Duaij Jaber Ali Al Sabah , a member of the Kuwaiti royal family. This strategic alliance demonstrates Versity's commitment to external growth. For interview requests, please contact us at: presse@versity.io .

About Versity SA

Versity SA , listed on Euronext Access, specializes in developing innovative digital solutions for the real estate sector. It aims to streamline interactions among market players by integrating next-generation technology into real estate.

About INEUF.com

INEUF.com is the largest marketplace dedicated to new real estate in France, with a portfolio of over 4,000 projects and 120,000 properties . With a network of 320 advisors , the company is a market leader in new property sales and real estate investment.

For more information, please contact: presse@versity.io