Valeo renonce à ses objectifs 2020

14 avril (Reuters) - L'équipementier automobile Valeo a annoncé mardi dans un communiqué: * RENONCER À SES OBJECTIFS 2020 * AVOIR NÉGOCIÉ UNE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT SUPPLÉMENTAIRE D'UN MILLIARD D'EUROS * NE PAS AVOIR DEMANDÉ D'AIDE GARANTIE PAR L'ÉTAT POUR SON FINANCEMENT * QUE JACQUES ASCHENBROICH, DIRIGEANT MANDATAIRE SOCIAL DU GROUPE, S'EST ENGAGÉ À REVERSER 25% DE SA RÉMUNÉRATION PENDANT LA DURÉE DE L'ARRÊT DE L'ACTIVITÉ EN FAVEUR D'ACTIONS DE SOLIDARITÉ EN LIEN AVEC LE COVID-19 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur VLOF.PA (Rédacation de Paris)

Valeurs associées VALEO Euronext Paris +0.80%