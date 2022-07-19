UTAC joins the capital of AVSimulation's (Sogeclair)

• With the entry of UTAC into its capital, AVSimulation, a Sogeclair subsidiary, is accelerating the development of vehicle testing in a virtual environment



• This new strategic agreement expands AVSimulation's certification capability with digital certification scenarios whose realism and accuracy are correlated with on-track results obtained across various UTAC sites worldwide



• UTAC joins the shareholding of AVSimulation which was created in 2017 by Renault Group and Oktal (Sogeclair) to develop the SCANeR software and the automotive simulation activity. In 2021, Dassault Systèmes also joins the capital enabling the strengthening of R&D investments, the integration of SCANeR within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and an expansion of its distribution network





Blagnac, France, July 19, 2022, Sogeclair, a supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, announces the conclusion of UTAC's entry into the capital of AVSimulation, a joint subsidiary of Renault Group, Dassault Systèmes and Oktal (Sogeclair), dedicated to the development of simulation solutions for automotive mobility.



Following this operation, Oktal (Sogeclair) holds 55.25%, UTAC 15%, Dassault Systèmes 15% and Renault Group 14.75% of AVSimulation shares.