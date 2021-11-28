UPDATE 1-Jordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts 10.6 bln dinars in state expenditure

(Adds details and background)

28 novembre (Reuters) - Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ said on Sunday that Jordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts 10.6 billion dinars ($15 bln) in state expenditure and paves the way for a rebound in growth to 2.7% after the coronavirus pandemic caused the worst contraction in decades.

Al Ississ said in a statement the country also last week successfully concluded the third review of a four-year programme of IMF-backed reforms to help the kingdom restore fiscal prudence for a sustained recovery.

Al Ississ said that the government increased its local revenues last year without raising taxes by a unprecedented campaign to combat tax evasion by a major restructuring of the tax and customs administration that ended exemptions.

Jordan’s economy was particularly hard hit last year by the shutdowns aimed at containing the virus, with unemployment at a record 24% amid the worst contraction in decades.

Jordan’s commitment to IMF reforms and investor confidence in the country’s improved outlook helped it to maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded, Al Ississ said.

"The IMF praised Jordan's management of its financial and economic reforms. Jordan is on the right path of economic and financial reforms" Al Ississ said.

