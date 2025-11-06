 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
CAC 40
8 026,47
-0,59%
Indices
Chiffres-clés
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene to Showcase Potential of Proprietary VacDesignR® Computational Tool to Optimize Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
information fournie par Boursorama CP 06/11/2025 à 08:30

Computational tool improves recombinant virus design efficiency and yield.

This innovative in-house development is a key component of Transgene’s INTV platform.

Poster to be presented at ESMO-AI 2025


Strasbourg, France, November 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer today announced it will present a poster on its proprietary VacDesignR® computational tool at the upcoming ESMO AI & Digital Oncology 2025 conference, held in Berlin, Germany, from 12-14 November 2025.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
1,2800 EUR Euronext Paris -3,76%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank