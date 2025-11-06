Transgene to Showcase Potential of Proprietary VacDesignR® Computational Tool to Optimize Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Computational tool improves recombinant virus design efficiency and yield.



This innovative in-house development is a key component of Transgene’s INTV platform.



Poster to be presented at ESMO-AI 2025





Strasbourg, France, November 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer today announced it will present a poster on its proprietary VacDesignR® computational tool at the upcoming ESMO AI & Digital Oncology 2025 conference, held in Berlin, Germany, from 12-14 November 2025.



.../...