Transgene to Present New Positive Preliminary Phase I Data on TG4050 (myvac® platform), its Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, at AACR 2022
Strasbourg, France, March 9, 2022, 8:00 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer will be presenting a poster with new and promising preliminary Phase I data on TG4050, its individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2022. AACR will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, April 8 – 13.
The abstract has been accepted for a late-breaking session and will be made available on the AACR Online Itinerary Planner and Meeting App on April 8, 2022.
TG4050 is the first candidate based on Transgene’s myvac® platform. Powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, TG4050 is being evaluated in two ongoing multicenter Phase I trials in patients with ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.
