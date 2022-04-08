Transgene to Present New Positive Preliminary Phase I Clinical Data at AACR 2022, Reinforcing the Potential of TG4050

Transgene will discuss new immunogenicity and clinical data generated with TG4050 that reinforce the strong potential of this individualized immunotherapy:

o Relevant neoantigens could be identified in all evaluable patients and TG4050 induced tumor specific T cell responses against multiple of these patient-specific neoantigen targets.

o Early signs of clinical activity were observed with encouraging ongoing anti-tumor activity in the first patients under neoantigen vaccine treatment.

o Manufacturing time and drug release were compatible with the clinical treatment protocols.



