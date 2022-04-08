Transgene to Present New Positive Preliminary Phase I Clinical Data at AACR 2022, Reinforcing the Potential of TG4050
information fournie par Boursorama CP08/04/2022 à 19:00
Transgene will discuss new immunogenicity and clinical data generated with TG4050 that reinforce the strong potential of this individualized immunotherapy:
o Relevant neoantigens could be identified in all evaluable patients and TG4050 induced tumor specific T cell responses against multiple of these patient-specific neoantigen targets.
o Early signs of clinical activity were observed with encouraging ongoing anti-tumor activity in the first patients under neoantigen vaccine treatment.
o Manufacturing time and drug release were compatible with the clinical treatment protocols.
.../...
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+2.89%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer