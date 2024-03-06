Transgene to Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, at AACR 2024

Poster presentation of new data

from ongoing randomized Phase I trial targeting head and neck cancers







Strasbourg, France, March 6, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster on updated data from the ongoing randomized Phase I trial of TG4050 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR). The AACR will take place in San Diego, California, USA, from April 5 to 10, 2024.

.../...



The abstract will be available on the AACR website April 5, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CET.



.../...