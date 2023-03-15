 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene to Present Multiple Posters Highlighting the Potential of its Exciting Immunotherapy Pipeline at AACR 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP15/03/2023 à 07:30

New Phase I data confirm high immunogenicity and promising efficacy profile of TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine developed by Transgene in collaboration with NEC Corporation
Exciting preclinical data on the novel IV oncolytic virus candidate TG6050

Strasbourg, France, March 15, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will be presenting eight posters on its clinical and preclinical immunotherapies at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2023, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, April 14 – 19.

The posters highlight:

- the potential of Transgene’s novel cancer vaccines and oncolytic viruses to change the solid tumor treatment landscape in challenging clinical settings, and
- the advances that Transgene has made with its two technology platforms.

.../...

