  • Transgene to Present Data on its Two Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Transgene to Present Data on its Two Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
information fournie par Boursorama CP26/05/2023 à 07:30

Presentations include new data further demonstrating the immune responses induced by TG4001 and recently updated results from the adjuvant Phase I trial of neoantigen vaccine TG4050 in head and neck cancer

Strasbourg, France, May 26, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced two poster presentations at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held in Chicago, IL (June 2-6).

The posters will highlight that in challenging clinical settings:
- TG4001 induced T-cell responses against HPV16 antigens in the ongoing Phase II trial.
- TG4050: 100% of the patients treated with the individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine developed multiple functional T cell responses against targeted neoantigens, which may be associated with an improved outcome in patients with head and neck cancer in the adjuvant setting.

.../...

