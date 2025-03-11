 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 962,00
-1,17%
Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings
11/03/2025 à 17:45

Strasbourg (France), March 11, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:
- Investor Access Event (by Investor Access), on April 1, 2025, in Paris
- Life Sciences Conference (by Van Lanschot Kempen), on April 2, 2025, in Amsterdam

Next scheduled financial communications:
- The 2024 Full-Year Results and Business Update dedicated to analysts and investors on March 27, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. CET (12:45 p.m. ET).
- A conference call (in English) on March 27, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. CET (01:00 p.m. ET). A replay of the call will be available on the Transgene website (www.transgene.fr) following the live event.

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,68 EUR Euronext Paris -2,16%

