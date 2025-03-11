Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg (France), March 11, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:

- Investor Access Event (by Investor Access), on April 1, 2025, in Paris

- Life Sciences Conference (by Van Lanschot Kempen), on April 2, 2025, in Amsterdam



Next scheduled financial communications:

- The 2024 Full-Year Results and Business Update dedicated to analysts and investors on March 27, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. CET (12:45 p.m. ET).

- A conference call (in English) on March 27, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. CET (01:00 p.m. ET). A replay of the call will be available on the Transgene website (www.transgene.fr) following the live event.



