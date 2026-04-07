Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, April 7, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:
- Investor Access Event (by Allinvest Securities), on April 9, 2026, in Paris (France);
- Life Sciences Conference (by Van Lanschot Kempen), on April 16, 2026, in Amsterdam (Netherlands).
Next financial communications:
- April 29, 2026: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- May 22, 2026: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
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