Transgene to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, April 7, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming editions of:



- Investor Access Event (by Allinvest Securities), on April 9, 2026, in Paris (France);

- Life Sciences Conference (by Van Lanschot Kempen), on April 16, 2026, in Amsterdam (Netherlands).



Next financial communications:

- April 29, 2026: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

- May 22, 2026: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting





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