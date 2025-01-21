 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene to Participate in the Biomed Forum Investor Conference
January 21, 2025, 5:45 PM CET

Strasbourg (France), January 21, 2025, 5:45 PM CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its management team will participate in the upcoming edition of the Biomed Forum, a conference for institutional investors. Organized by AllInvest Securities, this event will take place on February 4, 2025, in Paris.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.
The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,69 EUR Euronext Paris -1,56%

