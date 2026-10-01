Transgene to Participate in Investor Access

Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2026, 5:45 pm CET — Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company developing myvac®, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTV) platform designed to prevent cancer recurrence together with a portfolio of virus-based candidates, today announced that its management team will meet institutional investors during the upcoming edition of Investor Access Event (by Investor Access), on October 6, 2026, in Paris.



Organized by Investor Access, these events connect listed companies with professional investors through targeted, pre-arranged meetings with management teams. The 2026 program brings together more than 190 professional investors and 90 listed companies across its events.



During the event, Transgene will discuss progress with its myvac® platform including TG4050 in head and neck cancer and TG4070 in non-small cell lung cancer as well as other virus-based programs from its emerging pipeline.