Transgene to Host Webcast on Positive TG4050 Head and Neck Cancer Data Presented at ASCO 2025

Strasbourg (France), June 3, 2025, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the latest positive clinical data from its individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, TG4050, presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (see press release here).

The webcast will take place on June 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CET, and will feature Transgene’s management together with Prof. Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Liverpool, La Jolla Institute for Immunology). They will discuss the new findings, the unmet medical need and the current treatment landscape and perspectives for early-stage HPV-negative head and neck cancer.



