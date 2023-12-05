 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Strengthens its Leadership Team to Accelerate its Growth Strategy
information fournie par Boursorama CP05/12/2023 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, December 5, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arnaud Dubarry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2024. Arnaud Dubarry will be based in Strasbourg and will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial strategy, management and operations to accelerate the development of its innovative immunotherapy pipeline. Arnaud Dubarry succeeds Jean-Philippe Del who will stay until the end of the current year to ensure a smooth transition.

.../...

