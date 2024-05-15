Transgene’s Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2024

Strasbourg, France, May 15, 2024, 05:45 p.m. CEST – The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s shareholders was held today (May 15, 2024) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).
The meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman and CEO, to approve the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and to vote on the other resolutions submitted for approval.
The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene’s website and here.
The Combined General Meeting adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.
The Combined General Meeting notably has appointed one new director, Michel Baguenault de Puchesse, as non-independent director.
