APR 22 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 656.50
-1.22%
  • Transgene’s Board of Directors strengthens its governance and proposes the appointment of Dr. Alessandro Riva as Independent Chairman

Transgene’s Board of Directors strengthens its governance and proposes the appointment of Dr. Alessandro Riva as Independent Chairman
information fournie par Boursorama CP31/03/2022 à 17:45

• The roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be separated. Dr. Riva proposed as new independent Director and non-executive Chairman of the Board.
• With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Dr. Riva will work with Transgene’s CEO Hedi Ben Brahim to realize the potential of the Company’s technology platforms and products to benefit cancer patients.
• Transgene’s Board of Directors also proposes the appointment of Prof. Jean Yves Blay (subject to the authorization of the public authority to which he reports) and Ms. Laurence Espinasse as new Directors of the Company.

.../...

