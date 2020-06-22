Transgene's and BioInvent's BT-001 achieves outstanding tumor cure rates in preclinical models
Boursorama CP•22/06/2020 à 15:15
- Proof of concept for novel oncolytic virus with differentiated anti-CTLA4 antibody
- Significant antitumor activity of BT-001 seen in several immunocompetent models
- Treatment with BT-001 also induced a specific and long-lasting immune memory, which is thought to act on distant tumors and to prevent potential relapse
- Phase I clinical trial with BT-001 expected to start before the end of 2020
- Data presented at AACR Virtual Session II
Strasbourg (France) and Lund (Sweden), June 22, 2020, 3:15 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today present preclinical data demonstrating high cure rates in solid tumors of BT-001, an anti-CTLA4 antibody-encoding oncolytic virus.
.../...
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+24.14%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer