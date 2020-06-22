Transgene's and BioInvent's BT-001 achieves outstanding tumor cure rates in preclinical models

- Proof of concept for novel oncolytic virus with differentiated anti-CTLA4 antibody

- Significant antitumor activity of BT-001 seen in several immunocompetent models

- Treatment with BT-001 also induced a specific and long-lasting immune memory, which is thought to act on distant tumors and to prevent potential relapse

- Phase I clinical trial with BT-001 expected to start before the end of 2020

Strasbourg (France) and Lund (Sweden), June 22, 2020, 3:15 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today present preclinical data demonstrating high cure rates in solid tumors of BT-001, an anti-CTLA4 antibody-encoding oncolytic virus.



.../...