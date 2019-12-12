Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Transgene Reports on the Combination Trial of TG4010, Chemotherapy and Nivolumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Study fails to meet primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients whose tumors express low-to-no PD-L1
Strasbourg, France, December 12, 2019, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that the primary endpoint (overall response rate) of the Phase 2 trial evaluating TG4010 in combination with chemotherapy and Opdivo® (nivolumab) was not reached. This combination regimen was assessed as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with low-to-no expression of PD-L1 by the tumor cells (PD-L1
