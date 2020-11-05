Transgene reports business update and end Q3 2020 financial position

­- Promising clinical data for TG4001 - late breaker abstract at SITC 2020

­- Advanced technological leadership with the myvac® platform: two clinical trials in patients with solid tumors initiated in January 2020

­- Initial translational data confirm that I.V. TG6002 can induce the production of a chemotherapy agent (5-FU) in the tumor

- Invir.IO(TM) -based BT-001 on track to enter the clinic before the end of 2020

- €45.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, following the partial sale of stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals



Strasbourg, France, November 5, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.



.../...