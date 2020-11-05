Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
NOV 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 973.50
+1.10%
Transgene reports business update and end Q3 2020 financial position
Boursorama CP05/11/2020 à 17:45

­- Promising clinical data for TG4001 - late breaker abstract at SITC 2020
­- Advanced technological leadership with the myvac® platform: two clinical trials in patients with solid tumors initiated in January 2020
­- Initial translational data confirm that I.V. TG6002 can induce the production of a chemotherapy agent (5-FU) in the tumor
- Invir.IO(TM) -based BT-001 on track to enter the clinic before the end of 2020
- €45.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, following the partial sale of stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals

Strasbourg, France, November 5, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +0.81%

