Transgene reports business update and end Q3 2020 financial position
Boursorama CP•05/11/2020 à 17:45
- Promising clinical data for TG4001 - late breaker abstract at SITC 2020
- Advanced technological leadership with the myvac® platform: two clinical trials in patients with solid tumors initiated in January 2020
- Initial translational data confirm that I.V. TG6002 can induce the production of a chemotherapy agent (5-FU) in the tumor
- Invir.IO(TM) -based BT-001 on track to enter the clinic before the end of 2020
- €45.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, following the partial sale of stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals
Strasbourg, France, November 5, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.
