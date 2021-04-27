Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene reports business update and end Q1 2021 financial position
27/04/2021 à 17:45

­- TG4001 - Regulatory clearance received for randomized Phase II trial - First patient expected to be enrolled in 2Q 2021

­- TG6002 - Initial Phase I data provides clinical proof of concept for the intravenous administration of Transgene's double deleted VVcopTK-RR- patented virus backbone, the basis of the Invir.IO(TM) oncolytic virus backbone

­- €19.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 - Financial visibility until the second half of 2022

Strasbourg, France, April 27, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and provides an update on the progress of its portfolio of clinical trials.

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +0.77%

