Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
AUG 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 888.00
+0.29%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

AUG 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 888.00
+0.29%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene Receives $22.2 million from the Sale of Part of its Minority Stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals

Transgene Receives $22.2 million from the Sale of Part of its Minority Stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals
Boursorama CP04/08/2020 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, August 4, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has raised $22.2 million (€ 19 million) from the sale of 10.3 million shares of its minority stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals to a Chinese investment fund. The shares that have been sold represent 38% of Transgene's total holding in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals. The transaction enhances the Company's cash position and strengthens its financial visibility until 2022.

Following this share sale, Transgene holds 17.1 million shares in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals, equivalent to 1.58% of the Chinese company's capital. Transgene's remaining shareholding in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals would be valued at approximately $36.9 million based on the price of the current share sale.

In May 2020, Tasly Pharmaceuticals announced its plan to list its subsidiary Tasly Biopharmaceuticals on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Star Market.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +1.50%

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
CAC 40
4889.52 +0.28%
TOTAL
33.2 +2.47%
SOCIETE GENERALE
13.58 +5.27%
DBV TECHNO
4.18 -37.61%
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
8.536 +1.96%
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer