 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
MAY 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 348.50
-0.62%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
MAY 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 348.50
-0.62%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene provides business update and Q1 2023 financial position
information fournie par Boursorama CP10/05/2023 à 17:45

Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, appointed as the Company’s Chairman and CEO to accelerate the development of Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy portfolio

New clinical data to be communicated in Q2 2023 on TG4001, TG4050 and BT-001

€17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 — Financial visibility until early 2024


Strasbourg, France, May 10, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update, including its financial position as of March 31, 2023.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +4.43%

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque