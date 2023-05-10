Transgene provides business update and Q1 2023 financial position

Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, appointed as the Company’s Chairman and CEO to accelerate the development of Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy portfolio



New clinical data to be communicated in Q2 2023 on TG4001, TG4050 and BT-001



€17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 — Financial visibility until early 2024





Strasbourg, France, May 10, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update, including its financial position as of March 31, 2023.



