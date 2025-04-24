 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Provides Business and Financial Update for Q1 2025
24/04/2025

TG4050: Updated randomized Phase I data to be presented in Rapid Oral Presentation at ASCO 2025


Dr. Simone Steiner appointed Chief Technical Officer (CTO)


Business funded until the end of April 2026


Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update, including its financial position as of March 31, 2025.


Key events and upcoming milestones


Over the first quarter of 2025, all of Transgene’s preclinical and clinical assets progressed in line with expectations.


.../...

