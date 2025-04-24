Transgene Provides Business and Financial Update for Q1 2025

TG4050: Updated randomized Phase I data to be presented in Rapid Oral Presentation at ASCO 2025





Dr. Simone Steiner appointed Chief Technical Officer (CTO)





Business funded until the end of April 2026





Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update, including its financial position as of March 31, 2025.





Key events and upcoming milestones





Over the first quarter of 2025, all of Transgene’s preclinical and clinical assets progressed in line with expectations.





.../...