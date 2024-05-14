 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene provides business and financial update for Q1 2024
information fournie par Boursorama CP 14/05/2024 à 17:45

TG4050: Exciting Phase I data presented at AACR 2024 demonstrating first signs of clinical benefit in adjuvant setting for head and neck cancer - Phase II part of randomized trial to start in coming weeks

New clinical data expected on TG4001, TG6050 and BT-001 in H2 2024

Financial visibility until Q4 2025

Strasbourg, France, May 14, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update, including its financial position as of March 31, 2024.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +1.53%

