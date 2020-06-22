Transgene presents promising new data from its next-generation immunotherapy platforms at AACR 2020







Strasbourg, France, June 22, 2020, 3:15 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, presents its broad viral vector expertise and their potential to transform the fight against cancer at the AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II.



myvac®

Transgene presents data demonstrating that the prediction algorithm used to customize TG4050 for each patient is accurate at identifying immunogenic cancer mutations even among a large set of candidate tumor mutations.



.../...