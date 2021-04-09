Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • Transgene presents initial Phase I data of TG6002, highlighting the potential of the intravenous administration of its oncolytic viruses

Transgene presents initial Phase I data of TG6002, highlighting the potential of the intravenous administration of its oncolytic viruses
Boursorama CP09/04/2021 à 07:30

- Detailed results to be presented at AACR 2021 Annual Congress
- Intravenous administration could allow oncolytic viruses from Transgene's Invir.IO(TM) platform to be used to treat a broad range of solid tumors

Strasbourg, France, April 9, 2021, 7:30 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces initial promising results from a Phase I study combining intravenous (IV) oncolytic virus TG6002 and oral 5-FC in patients with advanced gastrointestinal carcinomas. These data provide a clinical proof of concept for Transgene's double deleted VVcopTK-RR- patented virus backbone: after IV administration, TG6002 reached the tumor, multiplied within tumor cells, and induced the local expression of its payload (the FCU1 gene).

These results will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual meeting taking place from April 10-15, 2021.

.../...

Coronavirus : impact en Bourse

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +2.50%

