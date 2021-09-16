Transgene presents data from Phase I clinical trial confirming the potential of the oncolytic virus TG6002

- Initial Phase I data will be presented at ESMO Congress 2021 (poster presentation) starting today

- Clinical Proof of Concept for the feasibility of the intravenous administration of Transgene's patented oncolytic virus backbone behind the Invir.IO(TM) platform



Strasbourg, France, September 16, 2021, 8:30 am CEST - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the presentation of data from a Phase I study combining intravenous (IV) oncolytic virus TG6002 and oral 5-FC in patients with advanced gastrointestinal carcinomas at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual meeting taking place from September 16-21, 2021.



.../...