Transgene Presented Additional Phase I Data with TG4050 (myvac® platform) at ASCO 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP06/06/2022 à 08:00

Strasbourg, France, June 6, 2022, 8:00 am CEST - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it presented updated preliminary Phase I data on TG4050, its individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.

These additional positive initial data, including molecular (ctDNA) response, have been generated from the first patients with ovarian cancer and HPV-negative head and neck cancer enrolled in the two ongoing Phase I trials assessing TG4050. They were presented in-person in Chicago, IL, June 5, 2022.

.../...

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris 0.00%

