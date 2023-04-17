Transgene - Preclinical Results Showing TG6050, a Novel Oncolytic Virus, induces Tumor Regression by Activating Innate and Adaptive immune responses presented at AACR
Invir.IO® based oncolytic virus TG6050, is armed with IL-12 and an anti-CTLA4 antibody. A Phase I trial (Delivir) recently started enrolling patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Strasbourg, France, April 17, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, presented promising preclinical data on its novel oncolytic virus TG6050, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19, 2023.
These data demonstrate the ability of TG6050 to induce strong antitumor responses through the production of IL-12 and anti-CTLA4 antibody in the tumor and the induction of innate and adaptive immune responses.
TG6050 is a clinical-stage oncolytic virus that has been engineered to encode human IL-12 and a full length anti-CTLA4 antibody. It is derived from the Invir.IO® platform and its patented
VVCOPTK-RR- viral vector which was shown to be well tolerated in humans and to replicate and express payloads in tumor tissues.
