Nikkei 225
28 493.47
0.00%
  • Transgene - Preclinical Results Showing TG6050, a Novel Oncolytic Virus, induces Tumor Regression by Activating Innate and Adaptive immune responses presented at AACR

Transgene - Preclinical Results Showing TG6050, a Novel Oncolytic Virus, induces Tumor Regression by Activating Innate and Adaptive immune responses presented at AACR
information fournie par Boursorama CP17/04/2023 à 07:30

Invir.IO® based oncolytic virus TG6050, is armed with IL-12 and an anti-CTLA4 antibody. A Phase I trial (Delivir) recently started enrolling patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Strasbourg, France, April 17, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, presented promising preclinical data on its novel oncolytic virus TG6050, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19, 2023.

These data demonstrate the ability of TG6050 to induce strong antitumor responses through the production of IL-12 and anti-CTLA4 antibody in the tumor and the induction of innate and adaptive immune responses.

TG6050 is a clinical-stage oncolytic virus that has been engineered to encode human IL-12 and a full length anti-CTLA4 antibody. It is derived from the Invir.IO® platform and its patented
VVCOPTK-RR- viral vector which was shown to be well tolerated in humans and to replicate and express payloads in tumor tissues.

.../...

