Transgene Participates in New Cancer Research Consortium

International Research Consortium Aims to Build a Reproducible Single-cell Sequencing Workflow to Capture Tumor Drug Persistence



Strasbourg (France) and Utrecht (The Netherlands), September 1st, 2021, 05:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announces its participation in the launch of PERSIST-SEQ, a new international consortium of academic and industrial leaders in the field of cancer research.



This collaborative research program aims to provide the cancer research community with a new gold standard workflow for single-cell sequencing by developing and validating best practices as well as generating and analysing high-quality data. The project aims to empower the scientific community to unravel drug resistance and develop smarter therapeutic strategies to better treat cancer and prevent resistance. PERSIST-SEQ is a five-year public-private partnership, funded by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), and led by the Oncode Institute and AstraZeneca.