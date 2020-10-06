Strasbourg (France), Tokyo (Japan) and Waltham, MA (USA)- Oct. 6, 2020, 7:30 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies and BostonGene Corporation (BostonGene), a biomedical software company committed to defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced a strategic collaboration for two ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials of TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine for ovarian and head & neck cancers based on Transgene's proprietary myvac® platform and NEC's AI-driven Neoantigen Prediction System in Europe and the United States.



Transgene's myvac® platform brings together a series of highly innovative technologies, such as viral genome engineering, to achieve high-speed modular manufacturing of bespoke immunotherapies.



.../...