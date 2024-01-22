Transgene Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of James Wentworth as Chief Business Officer

Strasbourg, France, January 22, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Wentworth, PhD, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and member of the executive management team, effective immediately. Dr. Wentworth will be responsible for developing, leading, and implementing Transgene’s business, corporate development and partnering strategies.



Alessandro Riva, MD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, comments: “I am very pleased to welcome James, at a pivotal time for Transgene as we seek to develop novel cancer immunotherapies including an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine. Our business development strategy will be crucial to achieving our goals, and James’ significant experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to build our strong track record of successful collaborations.”



.../...