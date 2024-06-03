 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene - First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Part of Randomized Phase I/II Trial Evaluating Lead Cancer Vaccine TG4050 in Head and Neck Cancer
03/06/2024

Patient screening and enrollment initiated for the Phase II part of the international randomized Phase I/II trial with an overall sample size of approximately 80 patients.

Last patient enrollment for Phase II part expected in Q4 2025.

Strasbourg, France, June 3, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer today announces that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase II part of the randomized Phase I/II clinical trial of the individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine, TG4050, in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer. Patient screening and enrollment are active, with the aim of enrolling 80 patients internationally in the overall Phase I/II trial.

TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® viral vector platform and NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities for the identification and prediction of the most immunogenic neoantigens for each patient. The therapeutic vaccine, TG4050, is being jointly developed by Transgene and NEC in head and neck cancer.

.../...

