  Transgene - First Patient Dosed in Phase I Trial Evaluating TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Administered Intravenously, in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Transgene - First Patient Dosed in Phase I Trial Evaluating TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Administered Intravenously, in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
information fournie par Boursorama CP10/05/2023 à 08:00

TG6050 is an oncolytic virus derived from Transgene’s Invir.IO® platform encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) and an anti-CTLA4 antibody, with the potential to trigger a powerful antitumor immune response.

The Phase I Delivir trial will evaluate the intravenous (IV) administration of this novel multi-armed immunotherapy in patients with recurrent metastatic advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Intravenous administration extends the use of oncolytic viruses to a much wider range of solid tumors compared to intratumoral administration, broadening TG6050’s potential addressable markets.


Strasbourg, France, May 10, 2023, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that the first patient has been dosed in Delivir, a Phase I clinical trial evaluating TG6050. This multi-mechanism oncolytic immunotherapy is administered intravenously in patients with recurrent metastatic advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

.../...

