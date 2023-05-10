Transgene - First Patient Dosed in Phase I Trial Evaluating TG6050, a Novel IL-12-Armed Oncolytic Virus Administered Intravenously, in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

TG6050 is an oncolytic virus derived from Transgene’s Invir.IO® platform encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) and an anti-CTLA4 antibody, with the potential to trigger a powerful antitumor immune response.



The Phase I Delivir trial will evaluate the intravenous (IV) administration of this novel multi-armed immunotherapy in patients with recurrent metastatic advanced non-small cell lung cancer.



Intravenous administration extends the use of oncolytic viruses to a much wider range of solid tumors compared to intratumoral administration, broadening TG6050’s potential addressable markets.





Strasbourg, France, May 10, 2023, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that the first patient has been dosed in Delivir, a Phase I clinical trial evaluating TG6050. This multi-mechanism oncolytic immunotherapy is administered intravenously in patients with recurrent metastatic advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



.../...