Strasbourg, France, January 21, 2021, 07:30 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that a first patient with head and neck cancer has been dosed with the Company's innovative individualized immunotherapy, TG4050. This novel therapeutic vaccine is based on Transgene's myvac® technology platform, which leverages cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to customize the treatment for each patient.



This innovative approach combines Transgene's expertise in virus-based immunotherapies, NEC's longstanding AI technologies and the commitment of prestigious cancer care centers.



THE FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED AT THE IUCT ONCOPOLE IN TOULOUSE, France, where the trial enrolling head and neck cancer patients, is being conducted by Prof. Jean-Pierre Delord, Director of the Claudius Regaud Institute and General Manager of the IUCT Oncopole.



.../...