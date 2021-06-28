Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
TRANSGENE: First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac® Platform), Transgene's Innovative Individualized Immunotherapy
Boursorama CP28/06/2021 à 07:00

Strasbourg, France, June 28, 2021, 07:00 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that the first UK patient has been enrolled in the Phase I clinical trial of TG4050, Transgene's innovative individualized cancer immunotherapy, currently being evaluated in HPV-negative head and neck cancer patients. TG4050 is a therapeutic vaccine based on Transgene's myvac® technology platform, which leverages Transgene's proprietary technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to customize the treatment for each patient.

The innovative approach behind TG4050 combines Transgene's expertise in virus-based immunotherapies, NEC's longstanding AI technologies and the commitment of prestigious cancer care centers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States.

THE FIRST UK PATIENT OF THE TRIAL EVALUATING THIS INDIVIDUALIZED CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY HAS BEEN INCLUDED IN LIVERPOOL, UK, in a trial enrolling patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris -4.17%

