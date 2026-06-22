 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Transgene Expands myvac® into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with TG4070, an Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine
information fournie par Boursorama CP 22/06/2026 à 07:30

Combining cutting-edge proprietary technologies and enhanced manufacturing, TG4070 is positioned as a novel vaccine relevant to multiple tumor types

TG4070, the second candidate from the myvac® platform:
• Full internalized AI-driven capabilities with SNIPER, a novel neoantigen prediction tool
• Scalable cell-line manufacturing designed to support faster vaccine supply and broader platform deployment
• New randomized Phase 1 trial in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor in adjuvant NSCLC – Patient screening to start in coming weeks

TG4050, the first candidate from the myvac® platform, continues to progress in Phase 2, with topline data expected in Q1 2028. Plan to move to cell-line manufacturing for potential next trials in HNSCC

Conference call scheduled on June, 29 at 3 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET (see details below).
Webcast registration: https://lifescievents.com/event/ri20slf0/

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,7520 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • ACCOR SA : Le mouvement reste haussier
    ACCOR SA : Le mouvement reste haussier
    information fournie par TEC 22.06.2026 08:28 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques ne sont pas surachetés, ce qui laisse intact le potentiel ... Lire la suite

  • EIFFAGE : Le mouvement reste haussier
    EIFFAGE : Le mouvement reste haussier
    information fournie par TEC 22.06.2026 08:27 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques, pour leur part, se trouvent dans la zone de surachat, ... Lire la suite

  • WENDEL : Une consolidation vers les supports est probable
    WENDEL : Une consolidation vers les supports est probable
    information fournie par TEC 22.06.2026 08:26 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif mais inférieur à sa ligne de signal. La dynamique en cours est interrompue. Dans le cas où le MACD deviendrait négatif, le repli des cours pourrait se poursuivre. La valeur du RSI est inférieure à 50 : cela confirme la faiblesse des ... Lire la suite

  • SOPRA : La situation technique est plutôt incertaine
    SOPRA : La situation technique est plutôt incertaine
    information fournie par TEC 22.06.2026 08:26 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif mais inférieur à sa ligne de signal. La dynamique en cours est interrompue. Dans le cas où le MACD deviendrait négatif, le repli des cours pourrait se poursuivre. Les indicateurs de puissance, comme le RSI, ne nous donnent pas d'indications ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

valeur

dernier

var.
2CRSI
25,4 0,00%
Pétrole Brent
78,97 -0,37%
CAC 40
8 421,14 0,00%
Or
4 200,28 +1,05%
EUR/USD SPOT
1,1454 -0,07%
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank