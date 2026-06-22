Transgene Expands myvac® into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with TG4070, an Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine

Combining cutting-edge proprietary technologies and enhanced manufacturing, TG4070 is positioned as a novel vaccine relevant to multiple tumor types
TG4070, the second candidate from the myvac® platform:
• Full internalized AI-driven capabilities with SNIPER, a novel neoantigen prediction tool
• Scalable cell-line manufacturing designed to support faster vaccine supply and broader platform deployment
• New randomized Phase 1 trial in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor in adjuvant NSCLC – Patient screening to start in coming weeks
TG4050, the first candidate from the myvac® platform, continues to progress in Phase 2, with topline data expected in Q1 2028. Plan to move to cell-line manufacturing for potential next trials in HNSCC
Conference call scheduled on June, 29 at 3 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET (see details below).
Webcast registration: https://lifescievents.com/event/ri20slf0/
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