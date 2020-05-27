JUN 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 682.00
+1.86%
Transgene: Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2020
Strasbourg, France, May 27, 2020, 05:45 p.m. CET - The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene's shareholders was held today (May 27, 2020) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d'Andernach - Parc d'Innovation - 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden) chaired by Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO, to approve the company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and to vote the others resolutions submitted to their approval. As a result of restrictions placed on the movement and gatherings of persons in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this General Meeting was held behind closed doors without the physical presence of its shareholders.

